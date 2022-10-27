Euro's rally above key resistance at 0.9999 yesterday to 1.0088 on usd's weakness signals rise from Sep's 2-decade 0.9537 to retrace long term downtrend remains in force and stronger gain to 1.0150/60 would be seen but reckon 1.0197 resistance should remain intact and yield retreat. On the downside, only a daily close below 0.9999 may risk retracement towards 0.9944 before rebound. Data to be released on Thursday :

