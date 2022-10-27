EUR/USD - 1.0083
Euro's rally above key resistance at 0.9999 yesterday to 1.0088 on usd's weakness signals rise from Sep's 2-decade 0.9537 to retrace long term downtrend remains in force and stronger gain to 1.0150/60 would be seen but reckon 1.0197 resistance should remain intact and yield retreat.
On the downside, only a daily close below 0.9999 may risk retracement towards 0.9944 before rebound.
Data to be released on Thursday :
Australia export prices, import prices, Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, Italy consumer confidence, industrial sales, U.K. CBI distributive trades, EU ECB refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate, U.S. durable goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense, GDP, core PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, KC Fed manufacturing and Canada average weekly earnings.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
