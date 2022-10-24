Euro's rise form October's 0.9632 trough to 0.9875 last Tuesday suggests further 'volatile' swings above September's 2-decade trough at 0.9537 would continue, as price has rallied to 0.9868 (New York) after weakness to 0.9705 on Friday and intra-day break there would extend said upmove towards 0.9926 but reckon 0.9960 should hold and yield retreat.

On the downside, only below 0.9802 would risk weakness to 0.9755/60 later.