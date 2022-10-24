EUR/USD - 0.9850
Euro's rise form October's 0.9632 trough to 0.9875 last Tuesday suggests further 'volatile' swings above September's 2-decade trough at 0.9537 would continue, as price has rallied to 0.9868 (New York) after weakness to 0.9705 on Friday and intra-day break there would extend said upmove towards 0.9926 but reckon 0.9960 should hold and yield retreat.
On the downside, only below 0.9802 would risk weakness to 0.9755/60 later.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
