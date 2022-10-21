Although euro's rise from last week's 0.9632 low to 0.9875 (Tuesday) suggests further 'volatile' swings above September's fresh 2-decade trough at 0.9537 would continue, retreat to 0.9755 (Asia) Thursday signals downside bias remains and yesterday's retreat from 0.9845 (New York) would re-test 0.9755, break, 0.9721/25.

On the upside, only a daily close above 0.9845 would risk stronger gain to 0.9865/75.

Data to be released on Friday

New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, Japan nationwide CPI, U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, retail sales, Canada new housing price index, retail sales and EU consumer confidence.