EUR/USD - 0.9767
Although euro's decline from 0.9999 (Oct high) to as low as 0.9632 (Thur) last week signals correction from Sep's 2-decade trough at 0.9537 has ended, subsequent gain to 0.9875 (Tue) would prolong choppy swings, yesterday's fall to 0.9758 would head towards 0.9708, break, 0.9665/70.
On the upside, only a daily close above 0.9808/13 would risk stronger gain to 0.9852, possibly 0.9875.
Data to released on Thursday:
Japan exports, imports, trade balance, Australia employment change, unemployment rate.
Germany producer prices, Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, France business climate, EU current account.
U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, existing home sales and leading index.
