EUR/USD - 0.9767 Although euro's decline from 0.9999 (Oct high) to as low as 0.9632 (Thur) last week signals correction from Sep's 2-decade trough at 0.9537 has ended, subsequent gain to 0.9875 (Tue) would prolong choppy swings, yesterday's fall to 0.9758 would head towards 0.9708, break, 0.9665/70. On the upside, only a daily close above 0.9808/13 would risk stronger gain to 0.9852, possibly 0.9875. Data to released on Thursday: Japan exports, imports, trade balance, Australia employment change, unemployment rate. Germany producer prices, Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, France business climate, EU current account. U.S. initial jobless claims , continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, existing home sales and leading index.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.