Although euro's decline from 0.9999 (Oct high) to as low as 0.9632 (Thur) last week signals correction from Sep's 2-decade trough at 0.9537 has ended, subsequent bounce to 0.9808 (Fri), then Mon's rally to 0.9852 would yield further choppy swings. However, as long as 0.9808 holds. gain to 0.9884 is seen but 0.9926 would cap upside and yield retreat.

On the downside, only a daily close below 0.9770 would indicate temporary top is in place and weakness to 0.9708/10 is seen.

Data to be released on Tuesday

New Zealand CPI, GDT price index, China industrial output, retail sales, GDP.

Italy trade balance, EU ZEW survey expectations, Germany ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions.

Canada housing starts, U.S. redbook, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output and NAHB housing market index.