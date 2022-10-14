EUR/USD - 0.9800
Euro's impressive rally from Thur's 2-week trough at 0.9632 after release of hot U.S. CPI and rally in U.S. yields to as high as 0.9802 due to broad-based profit taking on recent long usd positions suggests recent decline from Oct's 0.9999 peak has made a low and as long as 0.9700/10 holds, stronger retracement to 0.9835/45 would be seen but 0.9890/00 should cap upside.
Only below 0.9700 signals rebound is over and shifts risk to downside for weakness twd 0.9632 on Monday.
Data to be released on Friday :
New Zealand manufacturing PMI, China PPI, CPI, exports, imports, trade balance, Japan tertiary industrial activities.
Germany wholesale price index, France CPI, EU trade balance.
U.S. import prices, export prices, retail sales, business inventories, University of Michigan sentiment, Canada manufacturing sales and wholesales trade.
