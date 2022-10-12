EUR/USD - 0.9691
Euro's decline from last Tue's near 2-week high of 0.9999 to as low as 0.9672 yesterday suggests correction from Sep's 2-decade bottom at 0.9537 has ended and despite erratic rise to 0.9774 in New York, subsequent GBP-led fall to 0.9695 would head towards 0.9636 but 0.9602 should hold.
On the upside, only a daily close above 0.9774 may risk stronger retracement to 0.9800/10 before down.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
Japan machinery orders.
U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, trade balance, EU industrial output.
U.S. MBA mortgage application and U.S. PPI.
