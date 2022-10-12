EUR/USD - 0.9691 Euro's decline from last Tue's near 2-week high of 0.9999 to as low as 0.9672 yesterday suggests correction from Sep's 2-decade bottom at 0.9537 has ended and despite erratic rise to 0.9774 in New York, subsequent GBP-led fall to 0.9695 would head towards 0.9636 but 0.9602 should hold. On the upside, only a daily close above 0.9774 may risk stronger retracement to 0.9800/10 before down. Data to be released on Wednesday: Japan machinery orders. U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, trade balance, EU industrial output. U.S. MBA mortgage application and U.S. PPI.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.