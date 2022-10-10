EUR/USD - 0.9735

Euro's selloff from 0.9999 (Tue) to as low as 0.9727 Fri after robust US jobs report suggests correction from Sep's 2-decade trough at 0.9537 has possibly ended and as 0.9790 has capped recovery, bearishness remains and a daily close below 0.9713 (61.8% ) would pressure price to 0.9684, then later 0.9636/40.

On the upside, only a daily close above 0.9790 would risk stronger retracement towards 0.9816, break, 0.9835

Data to be released later

Australia AIG services services index, Japan market holiday.

EU Sentix index.

U.S. market holiday, Canada market holiday on Monday.