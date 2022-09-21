Although euro's decline from September's 1.0197 high suggests correction from September's fresh 20-year 0.9865 low has possibly ended, subsequent bounce from 0.9945 to 1.0036 Friday would bring choppy swings, yesterday's fall from 1.0050 to 0.9956 has retained bearishness and below 0.9945 would head

towards 0.9901.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.001/23 would risk stronger gain towards 1.0050.

Data to be released on Wednesday

Australia Westpac leading index.

U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, CBI trends orders.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, existing home sales and Fed interest rate decision.