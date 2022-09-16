EUR/USD - 0.9995

Despite extending erratic rise from last Tuesday's 20-year bottom at 0.9865 to a 3-week high of 1.0197 on Monday, euro's selloff to 0.9956 (Wednesday) signals correction over and as 1.0023 has capped recovery in New York, weakness to 0.9930/32 is envisaged but 0.9865 should remain intact and yield rebound.



On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0023 may risk stronger retracement to 1.0065/70.



Data to be released on Friday:

New Zealand manufacturing PMI, China house price, retail sales,

Italy trade balance, EU HICP, Italy CPI, Canada wholesale trade.

U.S. University of Michigan sentiment.

