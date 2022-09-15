EUR/USD - 0.9976 Despite extending erratic rise from last Tuesday's 20-year bottom at 0.9865 to a 3-week high of 1.0197 on Monday, Tuesday's selloff on hot US CPI to 0.9956 (AUS) yesterday suggests correction over, as 1.0023 has capped recovery, weakness to 0.9930/32 is envisaged but 0.9865 should hold. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0033/43 would risk stronger gain to 1.0071/76. Data to be released on Thursday: New Zealand GDP, Japan exports, imports, trade balance, tertiary industry activities, Australia employment change, unemployment rate . Germany wholesale price index, France CPI, EU trade balance, labor costs. Canada housing starts, U.S. NY Fed manufacturing, import prices, export prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output and business inventories.

