Euro's gap-up open to 1.0127 in New Zealand Mon following hawkish ECB news over the weekend and then gain to 1.0197 in Europe suggests recent downtrend has formed a temporary low at last Tuesday's 20-year trough at 0.9865, subsequent fall to 1.0105 would bring further range trading.

A firm break below 1.0105 would head back to 1.0061, then 1.0033 while above 1.0197 would revive bullishness for stronger gain to 1.0215/25.

Data to be released on Tuesday

New Zealand food price index, Japan producer prices, Australia consumer sentiment, NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence.

Germany CPI, U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, Swiss producer/import price, EU ZEW survey expectations, ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions.

U.S. CPI, redbook and Federal budget.