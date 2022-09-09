EUR/USD - 1.0030
Despite euro's intra-day sharp fall from Thursday's 1.0030 high to as low as 0.9932 in post-ECB NY morning, subsequent strong bounce on broad-based usd's retreat suggests choppy trading above Tuesday's fresh 20-year 0.9865 low would continue, above 1.0030 would head to 1.0060/70 before down.
On the downside, a daily close below 0.9932 is needed to revive bearishness for weakness towards 0.9865 next week.
Data to be released on Friday:
New Zealand retail sales, China PPI, CPI.
France industrial output, U.K. consumer inflation.
Canada capacity utilization, employment change, unemployment rate, U.S. wholesale inventories and wholesale sales.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
