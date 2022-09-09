EUR/USD - 1.0030 Despite euro's intra-day sharp fall from Thursday's 1.0030 high to as low as 0.9932 in post-ECB NY morning, subsequent strong bounce on broad-based usd's retreat suggests choppy trading above Tuesday's fresh 20-year 0.9865 low would continue, above 1.0030 would head to 1.0060/70 before down. On the downside, a daily close below 0.9932 is needed to revive bearishness for weakness towards 0.9865 next week. Data to be released on Friday: New Zealand retail sales, China PPI, CPI. France industrial output, U.K. consumer inflation. Canada capacity utilization, employment change, unemployment rate , U.S. wholesale inventories and wholesale sales.

