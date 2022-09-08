Despite hitting a fresh 20-year trough of 0.9865 Tue, euro's rally from 0.9876 to 1.0010 in New York on broad-based usd's weakness and pre-ECB short-covering in euro suggests a temporary low is made and stronger gain to 1.0055/60 is likely but 1.0089 should cap upside.

On the downside, a daily close below 0.9930 would signal aforesaid correction over and yield weakness to 0.9865/75.

Data to be released on Thursday

New Zealand manufacturing sales, U.K. RICS housing price balance, Japan current account, trade balance, GDP, Eco watchers current, Eco watchers outlook, Australia trade balance, imports, exports, France non-farm payrolls, current account, trade balance, imports, exports, Swiss unemployment rate, EU ECB refinancing rate, ECB depositing rate, U.S. initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims.