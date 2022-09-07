EUR/USD - 0.9887
Euro's intra-day selloff from 0.9986 on renewed usd's strength and then brief break of Monday's fresh 20-year trough at 0.9877 to 0.9865 Tuesday suggests price would extend to 0.9855, however, loss of momentum may keep euro above projected support at 0.9800 and bring rebound.
On the downside, only a daily close above 0.9986 would risk stronger retracement to 1.0009, break, 1.0033 later.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
Australia AIG services index, GDP, China exports, imports, trade balance, Japan coincident index, leading indicator.
Germany industrial output, U.K. industrial output, Italy retail sales, EU employment change, GDP.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, international trade balance, redbook, goods trade balance, Canada exports, imports, trade balance, BOC rate decision and Ivey PMI.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
