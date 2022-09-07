EUR/USD - 0.9887 Euro's intra-day selloff from 0.9986 on renewed usd's strength and then brief break of Monday's fresh 20-year trough at 0.9877 to 0.9865 Tuesday suggests price would extend to 0.9855, however, loss of momentum may keep euro above projected support at 0.9800 and bring rebound. On the downside, only a daily close above 0.9986 would risk stronger retracement to 1.0009, break, 1.0033 later. Data to be released on Wednesday: Australia AIG services index, GDP, China exports, imports, trade balance, Japan coincident index, leading indicator. Germany industrial output, U.K. industrial output, Italy retail sales , EU employment change, GDP. U.S. MBA mortgage application, international trade balance, redbook, goods trade balance, Canada exports, imports, trade balance, BOC rate decision and Ivey PMI.

