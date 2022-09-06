EUR/USD - 0.9960
Despite euro's break of August's 0.9901 low to a fresh 20-year trough of 0.9877 Monday on Nord stream shut-down news, subsequent rebound to 0.9943 in Europe, then intra-day gain to 0.9943 signals a temporary low is possibly made and above 0.9972 would head to 1.0005/09.
On the downside, only a daily close below 0.9901 needed to signal recovery over and yield weakness towards 0.9877, then 0.9850/55.
Data to be released on Tuesday
Australia current account, net exports contribution, RBA interest rate decision, Japan all household spending.
U.K. retail sales, Germany industrial orders, U.K. S n P construction PMI.
U.S. S n P global services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing PMI and New Zealand GDT price index.
