EUR/USD - 0.9925

Although euro's cross-led rally from last week's 0.9911 low (Thur) to 1.0033 in post-NFP New York Fri suggests choppy swings above Aug's fresh 24-year trough at 0.9901 would continue, subsequent fall to 0.9946 and intra-day gap-down open has retained bearishness, below 0.9901, 0.9855.

On the upside, only daily close above 1.0000 would indicate a temporary trough is made and risk stronger retracement towards 1.0033, break, 1.0078.

Data to be released today

Australia AIG construction index, services PMI, business inventories, Japan Jibun bank services PMI, China caixin service PMI.

Swiss GDP, Italy S n P global services PMI, France S n P global services PMI, Germany S n P global services PMI, EU S n P global services PMI, Sentix index, retail sales, U.K. S n P global services PMI.

U.S. market holiday and Canada market holiday on Monday.