EUR/USD - 0.9925
Although euro's cross-led rally from last week's 0.9911 low (Thur) to 1.0033 in post-NFP New York Fri suggests choppy swings above Aug's fresh 24-year trough at 0.9901 would continue, subsequent fall to 0.9946 and intra-day gap-down open has retained bearishness, below 0.9901, 0.9855.
On the upside, only daily close above 1.0000 would indicate a temporary trough is made and risk stronger retracement towards 1.0033, break, 1.0078.
Data to be released today
Australia AIG construction index, services PMI, business inventories, Japan Jibun bank services PMI, China caixin service PMI.
Swiss GDP, Italy S n P global services PMI, France S n P global services PMI, Germany S n P global services PMI, EU S n P global services PMI, Sentix index, retail sales, U.K. S n P global services PMI.
U.S. market holiday and Canada market holiday on Monday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks below 0.9900 for the first time since Dec 2020
EUR/USD has breached the 0.9900 key support for the first time since December 2020, extending its declines amid unrelenting US dollar demand across the board. Risk-aversion bolsters the safe-haven demand for the greenback at the start of the week, despite Friday's mixed US labor market report.
GBP/USD renews two-year low under 1.1500, UK leadership contest results eyed
GBP/USD prints seven-day downtrend as bears attack the year 2020 bottom. Firmer DXY joins fears of worsening energy crisis to exert downside pressure. Liz Truss’ plan to overcome cost of living crisis gains more accolades than Rishi Sunak’s reasoning.
Gold steadies above $1,700, falling wedge, energy crisis in focus
Gold price (XAU/USD) treads water at around $1,710 during Monday’s Asian session as the US holiday challenges momentum traders. In doing so, the bright metal ignores the firmer US Dollar, as well as challenges to the risk appetite.
How to prepare for LUNA price and its explosive move to $2.80
LUNA price action has been clockwork and shows no signs of breaking this trend. The recent upswing created a blow-off top and an accumulation of buy-stops, aka liquidity above a crucial level.
Week Ahead: ECB decision highlights central bank trifecta
An action-packed week lies ahead, featuring central bank meetings in the Eurozone, Canada, and Australia, an output decision from the OPEC cartel, and the selection of the next UK prime minister.