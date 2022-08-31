EUR/USD - 1.0033
Despite euro's follow-through selling initially on Monday after selloff from Friday's 1.0089 high to 0.9914, subsequent rally to 1.0028, then to 1.0054 yesterday on renewed USD's strength due to upbeat U.S. data suggests choppy swings above August's 20-year 0.9901 trough may continue in next 1-2 days before prospect of another fall and below 0.9983 would head towards 0.9947, 0.9911.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0054 would risk one more rise to 1.0075/85.
Data to be released on Wednesday
New Zealand building permits, U.K. BRC shop price index, nationwide house price, Japan industrial output, Retail Sales, consumer confidence, construction orders, China NBS manufacturing PMI, NBS non-manufacturing PMI, Australia construction work done.
France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Germany unemployment change, unemployment rate, Swiss investor sentiment, EU HICP, Italy CPI, producer prices.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, ADP employment change, Chicago PMI and Canada GDP.
