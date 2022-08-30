EUR/USD - 1.0012

Despite euro's follow-through selling initially on Monday after selloff from Friday's 1.0089 high to 0.9914 ahead of European open, subsequent rally to 1.0028 in New York in reaction to hawkish comments by ECB officials suggests choppy swings above August's 20-year 0.9901 trough may continue in next 1-2 days before down and below 0.9947 would head towards 0.9914.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0089 would yield stronger retracement of recent fall towards 1.0123.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Japan unemployment rate, Australia building permits.

Germany import prices, CPI, Swiss KOF indicators, Italy industrial sales, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence.

Canada current account, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence and JOLTUS jobs openings.