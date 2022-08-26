EUR/USD - 0.9968 Euro's break of July's 0.9953 low Monday to a fresh 20-year trough of 0.9901 Tuesday confirms long term downtrend has resumed, however, subsequent bounce to 1.0018, then erratic rise to 1.0033 yesterday signals a temporary low is made, intra-day fall to 0.9950 would yield 0.9901, break, 0.9883. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0000 would risk stronger retracement of said decline towards 1.0033, 1.0071. Data to be released on Friday: Japan Tokyo CPI. Germany Gfk consumer confidence, France consumer confidence, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence. U.S. personal spending, personal income, PCE prices index, goods trade balance wholesale inventories, University of Michigan sentiment and Canada budget balance.

