Euro's break of July's 0.9953 low Mon to a fresh 20-year trough of 0.9901 Tue confirms long term downtrend has resumed, however, subsequent bounce to 1.0018, then fall to 0.9911 yesterday and intra-day rally to 1.0000 would yield further choppy swings before heading towards 0.9868.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0018 would indicate a temporary trough is made and risk stronger retracement towards 1.0046 but 1.0070/80 should cap upside.