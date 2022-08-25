EUR/USD - 0.9972
Euro's break of July's 0.9953 low Mon to a fresh 20-year trough of 0.9901 Tue confirms long term downtrend has resumed, however, subsequent bounce to 1.0018, then fall to 0.9911 yesterday and intra-day rally to 1.0000 would yield further choppy swings before heading towards 0.9868.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0018 would indicate a temporary trough is made and risk stronger retracement towards 1.0046 but 1.0070/80 should cap upside.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
