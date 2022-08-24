EUR/USD - 0.9962 Euro's break of July's 0.9953 low to a fresh 20-year trough of 0.9927 Monday confirms long term downtrend has resumed and despite staging a strong rebound from 0.9001 (Europe) to 1.0018 in New York yesterday, subsequent retreat has retained daily bearishness and below 0.9901 would yield 0.9868. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0018 would risk stronger retracement of recent decline towards 1.0046, break, 1.0070/80. Data to be released on Wednesday: U.S. MBA mortgage application, durable goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense and pending home sales.

