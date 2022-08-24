EUR/USD - 0.9962
Euro's break of July's 0.9953 low to a fresh 20-year trough of 0.9927 Monday confirms long term downtrend has resumed and despite staging a strong rebound from 0.9001 (Europe) to 1.0018 in New York yesterday, subsequent retreat has retained daily bearishness and below 0.9901 would yield 0.9868.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0018 would risk stronger retracement of recent decline towards 1.0046, break, 1.0070/80.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
U.S. MBA mortgage application, durable goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense and pending home sales.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
