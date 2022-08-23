EUR/USD - 0.9935

Yesterday's selloff below Jul's 0.9953 low to a fresh 20-year trough of 0.9927 and daily close below there due to USD's broad-based strength suggests recent down-trend has finally resumed and would head to projected objective at 0.9851 which may hold due to oversold condition.

On the upside, only a daily close above 0.9990 would indicate a temporary trough is made and risk stronger retracement towards 1.0033.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Australia manufacturing PMI, services PMI, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, Jibun bank services PMI.

France S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI, Germany S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI, EU S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI, consumer confidence, U.K. S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI.

U.S. building permits, redbook, S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI, new home sales, and Richmond Fed manufacturing.

