Euro's recent decline from August's 5-week high at 1.0368 to 1.0081 (New York) yesterday due to broad-based usd's rally following hawkish comments by Fed officials suggests correction from July's 20-year bottom at 0.9953 has ended and downside bias remains for further weakness, oversold condition would keep euro above 1.0007.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0123 (Tuesday low, now res) signals temporary low is made and may risk stronger retracement to 1.0178/88 on Monday.

Data to be released on Friday

New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, Japan nationwide CPI.

U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, Germany producer prices, U.K. PSNB GBP, PSNCR GBP, retail sales, Swiss industrial production, EU current account.

Canada retail sales.