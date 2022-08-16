EUR/USD - 1.0159
Despite euro's rally above previous August's 1.0293 high to a 5-week peak of 1.0368 last Wednesday, subsequent decline to 1.0239 Friday, then yesterday's selloff to 1.0155 signals corrective rise from July's 20-year 0.9953 low has possibly ended and would head towards 1.0112, reckon pivotal 1.0097 support would hold.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0223 would risk stronger gain to 1.0240/50.
Data to be released on Tuesday
Japan Tertiary industry activities.
U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, average weekly earnings, EU trade balance, ZEW survey expectations, Germany ZEW economics sentiment, ZEW current conditions, Canada housing starts, CPI, U.S. building permits, housing starts, redbook, industrial output, capacity utilization and manufacturing output.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
EUR/USD loses recovery momentum after testing 1.0200
EUR/USD has lost its momentum after having climbed toward 1.0200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. As investors wait for the FOMC to release the minutes of its July meeting, the dollar consolidates its daily gains, allowing the pair to hold above 1.0150.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2050 area ahead of FOMC Minutes
GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having recovered toward 1.2100 in the second half of the day on Wednesday and retreated toward 1.2050. The risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold pushes lower toward $1,760 as US yields extend rally
Gold continues to decline toward $1,760 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Before the FOMC releases the July meeting minutes, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day above 2.9%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Will the FOMC minutes make or break Bitcoin’s uptrend?
Ahead of the FOMC minutes release Bitcoin withdrawal from exchanges continued. Proponents expect the market to react to signs Fed members will continue with more aggressive interest rate hikes, increasing the pressure on Bitcoin price.
