Despite euro's rally above previous August's 1.0293 high to a 5-week peak of 1.0368 last Wednesday, subsequent decline to 1.0239 Friday, then yesterday's selloff to 1.0155 signals corrective rise from July's 20-year 0.9953 low has possibly ended and would head towards 1.0112, reckon pivotal 1.0097 support would hold.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0223 would risk stronger gain to 1.0240/50.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Japan Tertiary industry activities.

U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, average weekly earnings, EU trade balance, ZEW survey expectations, Germany ZEW economics sentiment, ZEW current conditions, Canada housing starts, CPI, U.S. building permits, housing starts, redbook, industrial output, capacity utilization and manufacturing output.

