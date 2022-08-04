EUR/USD - 1.0158
Despite euro's brief rise above previous 1.0278 resistance to a near 4-week high of 1.0293 (Asia) Tuesday, subsequent selloff to as low as 1.0124 in New York morning Wed on broad-based usd's rebound signals corrective rise from July's 20-year bottom has
possibly ended, below 1.0083 would head to 1.0048/50.
On the upside, a daily close above 1.0216/20 may prolong choppy swings and risk stronger gain to 1.0250/54.
Data to be released on Thursday:
Australia trade balance, imports, exports.
Germany industrial orders, U.K. S&P construction PMI, BOE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BOE QE total, BOE QE corporate bond purchases, BOE MPC rate hike, BOE MPC rate unchanged, BOE MPC rate cut.
U.S. international trade balance, goods trade balance, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Canada building permits, trade balance, exports and imports.
