Despite euro's brief rise above previous 1.0278 resistance to a near 4-week high of 1.0293 (Asia) Tuesday, intra-day selloff on safe-haven usd's bid due to US/China tension, then weakness to 1.0164 on hawkish Fed speak suggests rise from 0.9953 (July) has made a top but below 1.0082/97 support is needed for weakness towards 1.0050.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0216 would risk stronger gain towards 1.0254 but 1.0293 should remain intact.

Data to be released on Wednesday

Australia AIG construction index, S&P Global services PMI, retail sales, New Zealand employment change, unemployment rate, labor costs index, Japan Jibun bank services PMI, China Caixin services PMI.

Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, S&P Global services PMI, Swiss CPI, France budget balance, S&P Global services PMI, Italy S&P Global services PMI, retail sales, EU S&P Global services PMI, producer prices, retail sales, UK S&P Global services PMI.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, S&P Global services PMI, durable goods, durable ex-defense, durable ex-transport, factory orders and ISM non-manufacturing PMI.