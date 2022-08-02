Although euro's erratic rise from last week's low at 1.0097 (Wed) to a 1-week high of 1.0275 in New York yesterday suggests correction from 1.0278 has ended, subsequent retreat may yield further choppy swings and below 1.0226 (New York low) would head towards 1.0206, break, 1.0165/70.

On the upside, a daily close above 1.0278 is needed to extend rise from 0.9953 (July) to 1.0320/25 later.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Australia building permits, RBA interest rate decision, New Zealand GDT price.

U.K. Nationwide house price, Swiss consumer confidence, manufacturing PMI.

U.S. redbook, JOLTS job openings, Canada S&P manufacturing PMI.

