Euro's rally in post-FOMC New York at 1.0097 to 1.0220 Wednesday, then to 1.0234 in Europe yesterday suggests pullback from last Thursday's 2-week peak at 1.0278 has possibly ended, despite a sharp fall to 1.0115 at New York open, subsequent rise to 1.0199 may head to 1.0250/57 before another decline.

On the downside, only a daily close below 1.0115 would risk weakness towards 1.0097, break would extend to 1.0082.

Data to be released on Friday

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment rate, industrial output, retail sales, consumer confidence, construction orders, housing starts, Australia PPI.

France consumer spending, GDP, Germany GDP, import prices, unemployment change, unemployment rate, UK nationwide house price, Swiss retail sales, KOF indicator, France CPI, Italy GDP, CPI, EU HICP.

U.S. personal income, personal spending, PCE price index, employment wages, employment costs, Chicago PMI, University of Michigan sentiment, Canada GDP and budget balance.