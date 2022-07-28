Despite euro's erratic fall from last Thurday's 2-week high of 1.0278 to retrace rise from July's 20-year bottom at 0.9953 to 1.0097 in post-FOMC, subsequent rally on broad-based usd's weakness due to less hawkish comments by Fed's Powell suggests pullback possibly over, above 1.0257 would yield stronger gain to 1.0295/00.

On the downside, only below 1.0150/55 would risk another fall towards 1.0097.

Data to be released on Thursday

Australia retail sales, export prices, import prices.

France producer prices, Italy industrial sales, trade balance, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer sentiment, Germany CPI.

US GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, KC Fed manufacturing and Canada average weekly earnings.

