EUR/USD - 1.0212
Although euro's rebound from 1.0131 (Friday) to 1.0257 in New York yesterday suggests pullback from Thursday's 2-week peak at 1.0278 over, subsequent retreat on negative Nord Stream news would bring further sideways swings before up and above 1.0278 would extend rise from 0.9953 to 1.0300/10.
On the downside, only a daily close below below 1.0155 would risk weakness towards 1.0131, break would head to 1.0082.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
U.K. CBI distributive trades.
U.S. building permits, redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence, new homes sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
