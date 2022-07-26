EUR/USD - 1.0212 Although euro's rebound from 1.0131 (Friday) to 1.0257 in New York yesterday suggests pullback from Thursday's 2-week peak at 1.0278 over, subsequent retreat on negative Nord Stream news would bring further sideways swings before up and above 1.0278 would extend rise from 0.9953 to 1.0300/10. On the downside, only a daily close below below 1.0155 would risk weakness towards 1.0131, break would head to 1.0082. Data to be released on Tuesday: U.K. CBI distributive trades. U.S. building permits, redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence, new homes sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing.

