Despite euro's strong retreat from Thursday's 2-week top at 1.0278 to 1.0131 (Europe) on Friday, subsequent rally back to 1.0255 in New York afternoon on broad-based usd's weakness suggests pullback over and rise from July's 20-year trough at 0.9953 may head towards projected target at 1.0316 before decline due to loss of momentum.

On the downside, only a daily close below 1.0180/90 would risk re-test of 1.0131/36, break would head to 1.0080/85.

Data to be released later today

Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, U.K. CBI trends orders, CBI business optimism.

U.S. national activity and Dallas Fed manufacturing business index on Monday.