Despite euro's jump n then a marginal break of Wednesday's 1.0173 top to a 2-week peak at 1.0278 on ECB's 0.5% rate hike, subsequent brief but sharp drop to 1.0155 and then rebound on usd's weakness due to selloff in U.S. yields in late New York would yield further choppy swings and above 1.0237/40 would re-test 1.0278, break, 1.0315/20.

On the downside, a daily close below 1.0155 needed to revive bearishness for weakness towards 1.0121, then 1.0082.

Data to be released on Friday

Australia S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI.

U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, retail sales, Japan nationwide CPI, Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, Jibun bank services PMI, France S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI, Germany S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI, EU S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI, U.K. S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI.

Canada retail sales, U.S. S n P manufacturing PMI and S n P global services PMI.