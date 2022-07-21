Although euro's erratic fall from Wednesday's 2-week high of 1.0273 to as low as 1.0156 (New York) due to political turmoil in Italy and broad-based rebound in usd in tandem with U.S. yields suggests 1st leg of correction from July's 20-year bottom at 0.9953 has possibly ended, intra-day recovery would bring sideways swings ahead of expected ECB's 0.5% rate hike decision later today.

A firm break of 1.0156 would head back towards 1.0082 while above 1.0252 may bring re-test of 1.0273, however, loss of upward momentum should cap price at 1.0300.

Data to be released on Thursday

New Zealand imports, exports, trade balance, Japan exports, imports, trade balance, BOJ interest rate decision, Australia NAB business confidence.

U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, France business climate, EU ECB refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate.

U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, Canada new housing price index and U.S. leading index.