Despite resumption of long term downtrend to a fresh 24-year bottom at 0.9853 last Thur, subsequent rise to 1.0201 Monday, then rally to 1.0268 Tuesday on Reuters report of a possible 0.5% ECB's rate hike signals long-overdue correction has taken place but loss of momentum should cap price at 1.0215 and yield another retreat later today or tomorrow.

On the downside, a daily close below 1.0201 would signal a temporary top is in place and yield weakness towards 1.0121.

Data to be released on Wednesday

Australia Westpac leading index.

U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, DCLG house price index, Germany producer prices, EU current account, consumer confidence.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, existing home sales, Canada CPI and producer prices.