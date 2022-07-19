Although euro's erratic rise from 1.0082 (Europe) Mon and then break of 1.0122 resistance to 1.0101 in New York on broad-based USD's weakness signals recent downtrend has made a temporary low at Thursday's 20-year trough at 0.9953, loss of momentum would limit gain to 1.0221, below 1.0097/00 signals correction over and heads back towards 1.0052.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0201 would revive bullishness for one more rise to 1.0220/25 later.

Data to be released on Tuesday

U.K. Rightmove house price, claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, average weekly earnings, Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, EU construction output, HICP.

U.S. building permits, housing starts, redbook and New Zealand GDT price.

