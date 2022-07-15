DAILY MARKET OUTLOOK on Major
Update Time: 15 July 2022 03:00GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0019
Despite euro's firm break of parity handle at New York open Thursday and then weakness to a fresh 20-year bottom of 0.9953, subsequent rally to 1.0048 on less hawkish comments by Fed's Waller would yield choppy swings before one more fall but 0.9900/10 should hold from here.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0073 may signal temporary low is made and risk stronger retracement towards 1.0122.
Data to be released on Friday:
New Zealand business NZ PSI, China house prices, industrial output, retail sales, GDP, Japan tertiary industrial activities.
Germany wholesale price index, Italy CPI, EI trade balance.
US NY Fed manufacturing, import prices, export prices, retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, business inventories, University of Michigan sentiment and Canada wholesale sales.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
