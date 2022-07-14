AceTraderFx July 14: Daily Recommendations on Major -EUR/USD
DAILY MARKET OUTLOOK on Major
Update Time: 14 July 2022 03:00GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0029
Despite euro's rally on short covering from Wed's fresh 20-year trough of 0.9999 after release of red hot US CPI and jump in US yields to 1.0122 in New York, subsequent retreat suggests correction possibly over and below 1.0020/24 would pressure price towards 0.9949.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0100 may risk re-test of 1.0122, break would yield stronger retracement to 1.0151/56 before retreat.
Data to be released on Thursday:
U.K. RICS housing price balance, Australia employment change, unemployment rate, Japan industrial output, capacity utilization, Swiss producer/import prices, France Market Holiday.
U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, PPI and Canada manufacturing sales.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
