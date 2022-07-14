AceTraderFx July 14: Daily Recommendations on Major -EUR/USD DAILY MARKET OUTLOOK on Major Update Time: 14 July 2022 03:00GMT EUR/USD - 1.0029 Despite euro's rally on short covering from Wed's fresh 20-year trough of 0.9999 after release of red hot US CPI and jump in US yields to 1.0122 in New York, subsequent retreat suggests correction possibly over and below 1.0020/24 would pressure price towards 0.9949. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0100 may risk re-test of 1.0122, break would yield stronger retracement to 1.0151/56 before retreat. Data to be released on Thursday: U.K. RICS housing price balance, Australia employment change, unemployment rate, Japan industrial output, capacity utilization, Swiss producer/import prices, France Market Holiday. U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, PPI and Canada manufacturing sales.

