EUR/USD – 1.0159

Despite euro's selloff below 1.0145 (Thursday) to a fresh 20-year bottom at 1.0073 in Europe Friday, subsequent strong rise to 1.0189 following robust U.S. NFP in New York suggests recent erratic decline has made a temporary trough there and may head back towards 1.0221 before retreat.

On the downside, a daily close below 1.0100 would indicate said recovery has ended and yield weakness towards 1.0073, break, 1.0045/50.

Data to be released later

New Zealand retail sales, Japan Machinery orders, machine tool orders.

Italy retail sales.

Canada leading index on Monday.