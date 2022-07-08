EUR/USD - 1.0169

Euro's selloff below May's 5-year low of 1.0350 to 1.0163 Wed and yesterday's break there to a fresh 20-year bottom of 1.0145 in New York on continued safe-haven usd buying suggests price would head to 1.0100/05, loss of momentum may keep price above projected 1.0075/80 support today.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0236 confirms a temporary low is in place and risks stronger retracement to 1.0271/76.

Data to be released on Friday

Japan all household spending, current account, trade balance, eco watchers current, eco watchers outlook.

France current account, trade balance, imports, exports, Italy industrial output.

US non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average weekly earnings, wholesale inventories, wholesale sales, Canada employment change and unemployment rate.