EUR/USD - 1.0265

Euro's selloff below May's 5-year low at 1.0350 to a near 20-year bottom at 1.0236 on broad-based rally in usd due to safe-haven buying on global stock market rout suggests price would head towards projected target at 1.0188 before prospect of correction due to oversold condition.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0350 would indicate a temporary bottom is in place and risk stronger retracement to 1.0380/90.

Data to be released on Wednesday

Germany industrial orders, U.K. SnP construction PMI, labor productivity, EU retail sales.

U.S. mortgage application, redbook, SnP global services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing PMI, JOLTS job opening.