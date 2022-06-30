EUR/USD - 1.0442
Euro's intra-day selloff in Europe on ECB Lagarde's mildly dovish comments and then break of last week's 1.0470 low to 1.0436 in New York suggests corrective rise from June's 1-month trough at 1.0360 has ended and downside bias remains for further weakness, oversold condition should keep euro well above said June's low.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0470 prolongs choppy sideways swings and may risk stronger retracement of decline from last week's high at 1.0614 to 1.0500/04 but 1.0535 should cap upside ahead of Friday's key U.S. jobs data.
Data to be released on Thursday :
Japan industrial production, construction orders, housing starts, China NBS manufacturing PMI, NBS non-manufacturing PMI.
UK GDP, current account, nationwide house price, Germany import prices, retail sales, unemployment change, unemployment rate, CPI, Swiss retail sales, KOF indicator, France consumer spending, CPI, producer prices, Italy unemployment rate, producer prices, EU unemployment rate.
U.S. person income, personal spending, PCE price index, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Chicago PMI and Canada GDP.
