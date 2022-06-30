Euro's intra-day selloff in Europe on ECB Lagarde's mildly dovish comments and then break of last week's 1.0470 low to 1.0436 in New York suggests corrective rise from June's 1-month trough at 1.0360 has ended and downside bias remains for further weakness, oversold condition should keep euro well above said June's low. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0470 prolongs choppy sideways swings and may risk stronger retracement of decline from last week's high at 1.0614 to 1.0500/04 but 1.0535 should cap upside ahead of Friday's key U.S. jobs data. Data to be released on Thursday :

