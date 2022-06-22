EUR/USD - 1.0521

Although euro's strong rise to as high as 1.0601 last Thursday suggests decline from 1.0786 (May) has made a temporary low at 1.3060 in post-FOMC Wednesday and choppy trading above May's 5-year bottom at 1.0350 would continue, Frdayi's selloff to 1.0445, then yesterday's retreat from 1.0582 in Europe signals consolidation with downside bias remains and below 1.0499 would head to 1.0445/55.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0582 may risk gain towards 1.0601, break would yield stronger retracement towards 1.0642 later.

