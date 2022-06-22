EUR/USD - 1.0521
Although euro's strong rise to as high as 1.0601 last Thursday suggests decline from 1.0786 (May) has made a temporary low at 1.3060 in post-FOMC Wednesday and choppy trading above May's 5-year bottom at 1.0350 would continue, Frdayi's selloff to 1.0445, then yesterday's retreat from 1.0582 in Europe signals consolidation with downside bias remains and below 1.0499 would head to 1.0445/55.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0582 may risk gain towards 1.0601, break would yield stronger retracement towards 1.0642 later.
Data to be released on Wednesday
New Zealand Westpac consumer survey, imports, exports, trade balance, Australia Westpac leading index.
U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, DCLG house price index.
US mortgage application, redbook, Canada CPI and EU consumer confidence.
