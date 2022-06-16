EUR/USD - 1.0463
Despite euro's selloff from 1.0507 (Europe) and then break of 1.0398 (Tuesday) to a 1-month bottom at 1.0360 in post-FOMC New York on the 75 bps rate hike from the Federal Reserve, subsequent strong rebound on profiting-taking in usd suggests choppy consolidation would be seen, reckon 1.0507 would cap upside and yield decline.
On the downside, a daily close below 1.0360 would yield re-test of May's 5-year trough at 1.0350, break, 1.0320.
Data to be released on Thursday
New Zealand GDP, Japan exports, imports, trade balance, Australia consumer inflation expectation, employment change, unemployment rate, China house price.
Swiss SNB interest rate decision, Italy CPI, EU labor costs, UK BOE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BOE QE total, BoE QE Corp Bond Purchases, BOE MPC vote hike, BOE MOC vote unchanged, BOE MPC vote cut.
U.S. building permits, housing starts, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index and Canada wholesale sales.
