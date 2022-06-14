EUR/USD - 1.0411

Euro's selloff from Thursday's post-ECB 1.0773 high to 1.0507 last Friday and yesterday's break there to a near 1-month bottom at 1.0400 due to safe-haven usd's buying on global stock market rout and rally in US yields suggests re-test of May's 5-year trough at 1.0350 would be seen, break, 1.0310/20 later.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0507 would indicate a temporary low is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 1.0535.

Data to be released on Tuesday

New Zealand food price index, Australia house price index, NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, Japan industrial production, capacity utilization/

UK claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, Germany CPI, ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW economic conditions, EU ZEW survey expectations.

Canada manufacturing sales, U.S. PPI and redbook.