EUR/USD - 1.0614
Despite euro's rally above 1.0764 (Fri) to 1.0773 on ECB's hawkish hold, subsequent selloff after ECB Lagarde's presser and then break of previous support at 1.0628 suggests fall from May's 1-month 1.0786 peak to correct rise from 1.0350 (May low) would head towards 1.0578.
On the upside, only above 1.0653 would signal temporary low made and risk stronger gain to 1.0670/80 before down.
Data to be released on Friday:
New Zealand retail sales, manufacturing sales, Japan producer prices, China PPI, CPI.
Italy industrial sales, U.K. consumer inflation.
U.S. CPI, University of Michigan sentiment, Federal budget, Canada capacity, employment change and unemployment rate.
