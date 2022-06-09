EUR/USD - 1.07416 Euro's selloff from last Monday's 1-month peak at 1.0786 to as low as 1.0628 (Wednesday) suggests upmove from May's fresh 5-year bottom at 1.0350 has made a top there and despite strong rebound from 1.0653 (Tuesday) to 1.0748 in New York yesterday, subsequent retreat on usd's rebound signals downside bias remains and below 1.0653 would head towards 1.0628. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0764 would risk stronger gain towards 1.0786 but 1.0807 should hold initially. Data to be released on Thursday: China exports, imports, trade balance, Japan machine tool orders. U.K. RICS housing price balance, France non-farm payrolls , EU ECB refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate. U.S. initial jobless claim and continuing jobless claims .

