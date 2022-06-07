EUR/USD - 1.0689
Euro's selloff from last Mon's 1-month peak at 1.0786 to as low as 1.0628 (Wed) suggests upmove from May's fresh 5-year bottom at 1.0350 has made a top there and despite subsequent strong rebound to 1.0764 Fri, yesterday's retreat from 1.0751 to 1.0685 in New York on broad-based USD's strength due to rally in US yields has retained bearishness for 1.0660, 1.0628.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0751 would risk stronger gain towards 1.0764 but 1.0786 should hold initially.
Data to be released on Tuesday
Australia AIG services index, RBA interest rate decision, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, all household spending.
U.K. BRC retail sales, S&P Global services PMI, Germany industrial orders, EU sentix index.
U.S. trade balance, redbook, Canada trade balance, imports, exports, Ivey PMI and New Zealand GDT price.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0700 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is trading pressured below 1.0700, licking its wounds amid resurgent US dollar demand. The safe-haven dollar capitalizes on a cautious market mood, as growth fears return amid aggressive global central banks' tightening. EU Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD remains heavy below 1.2500 even as UK PM Johnson stays
GBPUSD is keeping the red below 1.2500, as bulls fail to cheer the UK PM Boris Johnson winning the confidence vote. The renewed US dollar strength and tepid risk tone are adding to the downside in cable. UK Final Services PMI eyed.
Gold Price dribbles around mid-$1,800s amid sour sentiment, firmer USD ahead of US inflation
Gold Price struggles to recall bulls as the metal eases back to $1,840, after a failed attempt to pause a two-day downtrend. Even so, the yellow metal remains unchanged on a daily basis heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Is Vasil hard fork priced in for Cardano?
Cardano price outperformed many altcoins in the last week of May. The volatility was due to the anticipation of the Vasil hard fork. The uptrend was real and as a result, ADA has produced a bullish pattern.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!