Euro's selloff from last Mon's 1-month peak at 1.0786 to as low as 1.0628 (Wed) suggests upmove from May's fresh 5-year bottom at 1.0350 has made a top there and despite subsequent strong rebound to 1.0764 Fri, yesterday's retreat from 1.0751 to 1.0685 in New York on broad-based USD's strength due to rally in US yields has retained bearishness for 1.0660, 1.0628.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0751 would risk stronger gain towards 1.0764 but 1.0786 should hold initially.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Australia AIG services index, RBA interest rate decision, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, all household spending.

U.K. BRC retail sales, S&P Global services PMI, Germany industrial orders, EU sentix index.

U.S. trade balance, redbook, Canada trade balance, imports, exports, Ivey PMI and New Zealand GDT price.