Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 06 Jun 2022 03:00GMT

Euro's selloff from last Monday's 1-month peak at 1.0786 to 1.0628 Wed suggests corrective upmove from May's 20-year bottom at 1.0350 has made a top and despite Fri's strong rebound to 1.0764, subsequent retreat to 1.0705 in post-NFP New York on broad-based usd's strength would head back to 1.0660/65, break would yield re-test of 1.0628.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0764 aborts bearishness on euro and risks stronger gain towards 1.0786.

Data to be released today

New Zealand Market Holiday, China Caixin services PMI.

France Market Holiday, Germany Market Holiday and Swiss Market Holiday on Monday.