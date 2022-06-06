Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 06 Jun 2022 03:00GMT
EUR/USD - 1.0722
Euro's selloff from last Monday's 1-month peak at 1.0786 to 1.0628 Wed suggests corrective upmove from May's 20-year bottom at 1.0350 has made a top and despite Fri's strong rebound to 1.0764, subsequent retreat to 1.0705 in post-NFP New York on broad-based usd's strength would head back to 1.0660/65, break would yield re-test of 1.0628.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0764 aborts bearishness on euro and risks stronger gain towards 1.0786.
Data to be released today
New Zealand Market Holiday, China Caixin services PMI.
France Market Holiday, Germany Market Holiday and Swiss Market Holiday on Monday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
