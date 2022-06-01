Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 01 Jun 2022 03:00GMT.

Although euro's selloff from Mon's fresh 1-month peak at 1.0786 to as low as 1.0680 in New York Tue on broad-based usd's rebound in tandem with U.S. yields suggests correction from May's 5-year bottom at 1.0350 has made a temporary top there, subsequent strong rebound on retreat in USD would yield consolidation before prospect of another fall, below 1.0680 would bring stronger retracement towards 1.0643.

On the upside, only a daily close above 1.0786 would indicate aforesaid pullback over and risk stronger gain towards 1.0807.

Data to be released on Wednesday

Australia AIG manufacturing index, manufacturing PMI, GDP.

U.K. BRC shop price index, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, Japan business capex, Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Germany retail sales, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, France budget balance, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, Swiss manufacturing PMI, Italy S&P Global manufacturing PMI, unemployment rate, EU S&P Global manufacturing PMI, unemployment rate.

U.S. mortgage application, ADP employment change, redbook, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, construction spending, ISM manufacturing PMI, JOLTS job openings, Canada BOC rate decision and S&P Global manufacturing PMI.